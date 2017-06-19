Student and teacher reunite after dec...

Student and teacher reunite after decades

An elementary school teacher may have dozens of students every year, but Barbara Orr was able to recognize one of her former students nearly 60 years after he was in her classroom. "I was sitting out on the lawn and I kept seeing this young man walking around, talking with people," said Orr, recalling the moment she reconnected with Richard Dickerson, who was in her first grade class at the Jefferson Elementary School in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1961.

