Stago Group completes acquisition of HemoSonics

The Stago group announced today that it has completed the acquisition of HemoSonics LLC, a company specialized in the development of innovative Point-of-Care testing solutions based in Charlottesville, VA, with facilities in Durham, NC . With the acquisition of the patented SEER technology and its associated Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, Stago demonstrates its willingness to develop a Point-of-Care offering to complete its leadership in Haemostasis testing and beyond.

