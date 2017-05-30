Some activists march to protest gentrification and a recent arrest
Some city residents who resent steady gentrification of Charlottesville neighborhoods and are furious about the recent arrest of activist Veronica Fitzhugh took their anger to the streets on Saturday. They briefly blocked traffic during a march that included parts of downtown and the UVA corner area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May '17
|Morris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC