Sears, K-Mart keep reducing their pre...

Sears, K-Mart keep reducing their presence in Virginia

9 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Kathy Galvin met recently with employees of the K-Mart on Hydraulic Road that will lose their jobs in the coming weeks. The corporation that manages Sears and K-Mart is closing three more stores in Virginia.

