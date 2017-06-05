Schools Tap Secret Spectrum to Beam Free Internet to Students

"I give the kids access to all the tools pretty much right off the bat," said Eric Bredder, with a sweeping gesture taking in the computer workstations, 3-D printers, laser cutters and milling machines, plus a bevy of wood and metalworking tools that he uses while teaching computer science, engineering and design classes. But Bredder can't give students the tool he considers most indispensable to 21st-century learning-broadband internet beyond school walls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.