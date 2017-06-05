Rutherford Institute urges police restraint
Citing the midnight arrest of Commonwealth's Attorney candidate Jeffrey Fogel as excessive, the Rutherford Institute has written a letter to Charlottesville police to use tactics that diffuse tension and build trust. Institute founder John Whitehead writes, "At this time in history, the City of Charlottesville's Police Department has a critical role to play in ensuring that Charlottesville remains a place where residents and visitors alike are safe from violence, secure in their liberties, assured of fair and equal treatment under the law, and able to fully enjoy the rich history, beautiful surroundings, diversity, and vibrant culture this community has to offer."
