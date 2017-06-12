Rolling Stone to pay $1.65M to settle suit over rape story

This Nov. 24, 2014, file photo, shows the Phi Kappa Psi house at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. Rolling Stone agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by the University of Virginia fraternity over a debunked story about a rape on campus, the fraternity said Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

