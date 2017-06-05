Richmond man accused in Albemarle mus...

Richmond man accused in Albemarle music teacher's death sent back to jail after testing for cocaine

15 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The Richmond man accused of killing an Albemarle County music teacher in a drunken driving crash last November was remanded back to jail Thursday after testing positive for cocaine last month while free on bond.

