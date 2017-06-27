Report: Virginia Tax Data Show 1st Qu...

Report: Virginia Tax Data Show 1st Quarter 2017 Retail Sales in Region Were 'Mixed'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce reports sales were up in the first quarter of 2017, but only if you look at half of the region. The other half actually saw sales drop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote For Trump (Feb '16) 2 hr totallydisgusted 5
Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13) 2 hr totallydisgusted 6
Bus Drivers Not Respected 2 hr totallydisgusted 2
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Jun 7 Faith 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,274 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC