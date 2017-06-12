Report: Virginia Football Assistant Ruffin McNeill Headed To Oklahoma
According to a report Wednesday afternoon, defensive line coach Ruffin McNeill is leaving Charlottesville to take a similar position at the University of Oklahoma. He'll join Lincoln Riley's staff at OU.
