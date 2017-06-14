Rape arrest in Charlottesville

On 06/14/2017, the Charlottesville Police Department arrested Stephen Dalton Baril for Rape and Forcible Sodomy Baril turned himself at the magistrate's office and was arrested without incident. Baril's arrest is related to an incident that occurred on 02/01/2017 in the City of Charlottesville.

