Rail advocates alert fellow passengers about potential service cuts
The C'ville and Piedmont Rail Coalition is alerting passengers about potential transportation cuts in the next federal budget. Coalition members fear two of the three trains that serve the AMTRAK station on West Main Street might get cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May '17
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC