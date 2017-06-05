PVCC's KidsCollege Offers Discounted Tuition for Summer Academies
Release from the Piedmont Virginia Community College: Charlottesville, Va. Piedmont Virginia Community College's KidsCollege is offering a discounted tuition for registration to some of its summer STEM and arts academies in robotics, Minecraft and video game design made through Sunday, June 18. PVCC's KidsCollege summer academy registration fees are $179 in honor of Father's Day for the following academies for rising third through ninth grade students at PVCC's Main Campus: The week-long, half-day academies are offered Monday through Friday.
