PVCC Financial Aid Office to Offer Free Financial Aid Help Labs Through Aug. 18
Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College: Piedmont Virginia Community College's Financial Aid Office is offering free financial aid help labs to assist current and prospective students in completing their FAFSA every week from now through Thursday, August 17. Completing the FAFSA is the first step toward getting federal student financial aid for anyone attending college between August 2017 and August 2018.
