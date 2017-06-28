Public meetings for week beginning Monday, June 26

The Richmond School Board and the Richmond City Council will hold a special joint meeting at 3 p.m. to discuss Mayor Levar Stoney's proposed education compact at the Library of Virginia, 800 E. Broad St. The Richmond City Council will hold an informal meeting at 4 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 6, in council chambers at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St. The Richmond School Board will meet at 5 p.m. to discuss the search for a new superintendent on the 17th floor of City Hall, 900 E. Broad St. The Petersburg City Council will hold a special meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Union Train Station, 103 River St. The Richmond School Board will meet at noon at the Virginia School Boards Association for governance training, 200 Hansen Road, Suite 2, in Charlottesville.

