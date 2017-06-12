Pawnbroker Agrees To Settlement

7 hrs ago

Attorney General Mark Herring announced the agreement with Dixie Pawn on Monday, saying the Manassas company "charged interest and fees beyond those permitted by the Virginia pawnbroker statutes" when issuing closed-end loans and taking personal property as collateral. The company has agreed to refund $22,700 to 1,139 borrowers as part of the settlement, according to a press release.

