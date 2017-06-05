Opinion/Editorial: Answer hate with peaceful counter-protest

In what feels like being transported to another time in history, a Ku Klux Klan group is planning to demonstrate at the Charlottesville courthouse in response to attention over the city's Confederate statues controversy and a torch-light rally held in May. This particular Klan group - Loyal White Knights of the KKK - is based in Pelham, North Carolina, just over the Virginia state line. Media reports show these Klansmen held a demonstration celebrating Donald Trump's election victory and recently held a private cross-burning in Asheville.

