NASA will try again to make fake clouds on the East Coast - CNET

NASA will try again to make fake clouds on the East Coast

The US space organization tonight will try, yet again , to launch a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to make fake clouds along the East Coast. The aim of the launch -- slated to take place between 9:04 p.m. ET and 9:19 p.m. ET -- is to test a new system that helps scientists study auroras and the ionosphere.

