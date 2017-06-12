NASA to create colorful fake clouds over New York
NASA is set to launch a rocket that will create colorful artificial clouds over the U.S. East Coast to study part of the Earth's atmosphere. The clouds should be visible from New York down to North Carolina, and as far west as Charlottesville, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC