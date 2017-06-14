NASA Artificial Clouds: Rocket Launch to Put on a Show Thursday
If all goes well, the Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket, which was designed to support studies of the ionosphere and aurora, will launch Thursday between 9:05 and 9:20 p.m. ET from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, according to the space agency . Initially, the rocket was set to be released into space on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC