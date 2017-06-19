More Recognition for UVA Footballa s Kiser and Blanding
The Virginia football team got another reminder Tuesday of why they are fortunate LB Micah Kiser, and Safety Quin Blanding decided not to enter the NFL Draft. The two leading tacklers in the ACC were named preseason second team All Americans by Athlon Sports.
