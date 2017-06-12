MLB Draft: Clement, Bettinger taken b...

MLB Draft: Clement, Bettinger taken by Indians, Brewers

For the fourth time in Virginia baseball history , the Hoos have had at least five players drafted in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft as 2B Ernie Clement and RHP Alec Bettinger went to the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. Clement batted .315 with 34 RBI, two home runs, and 14 stolen bases in 58 games in 2017.

