Mayor Stoney Announces a Commission o...

Mayor Stoney Announces a Commission on Monument Avenue Statues

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

Mayor Levar Stoney announces a Commission on Monument Avenue, led by American Civil War Museum CEO Christy Coleman and author Gregg Kimball. Mayor Levar Stoney announced the creation of a Monument Avenue Commission today "to help the city redefine the false narrative" of the Confederate statues that line the wide boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 8 Bus Drivers Not R... 1
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Jun 7 Faith 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May '17 Uber-bro of the u... 3
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC