Mayor Stoney Announces a Commission on Monument Avenue Statues
Mayor Levar Stoney announces a Commission on Monument Avenue, led by American Civil War Museum CEO Christy Coleman and author Gregg Kimball. Mayor Levar Stoney announced the creation of a Monument Avenue Commission today "to help the city redefine the false narrative" of the Confederate statues that line the wide boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May '17
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC