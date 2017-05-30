Man injured after car goes through Reid Super-Save window
A man suffered minor injuries over the weekend when a car went through a window of the Reid Super-Save Market near the intersection of Preston Avenue and Harris Street. Charlottesville Police say the injured man was briefly trapped when his leg got trapped between his scooter and the car that accidentally hit the store.
