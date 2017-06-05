Man Enters Alford Plea in Connection ...

Man Enters Alford Plea in Connection to Charlottesville Shooting

Read more: NBC29

Quintus Brooks appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, June 8, where he entered an Alford plea to a charge of unlawful wounding. The plea means he does not admit guilt, but recognizes there is enough evidence against him for a conviction.

