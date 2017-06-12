Look Up, Dad! NASA's Father's Day Lau...

Look Up, Dad! NASA's Father's Day Launch to Create Colorful Clouds

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

NASA is hoping to make this Father's Day one to remember with a nighttime rocket launch that will create artificial glowing clouds . These could be visible to millions of people along the U.S. East Coast tonight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Sat jasmina1990 21
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 8 Bus Drivers Not R... 1
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Jun 7 Faith 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,477 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC