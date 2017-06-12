List of charges against Charlottesville man keeps growing
A Charlottesville man is facing ten charges, and it's a total that might go higher in the aftermath of an alleged robbery-gone-wrong in Staunton. Police are accusing Keith R. Johnson of shooting Nathaniel Perkins and Duane Perkins as he attempted to rob them back on June 7th in Staunton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|jasmina1990
|21
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC