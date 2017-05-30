Letter: Strange fruit or food of the ...

Letter: Strange fruit or food of the ignorant

Syndicated columnist Connie Schultz's recent article, 'Strange Fruit', published in The Gazette on May 19, keeps intact her trademark; ignorance of history. Ignoring truth and facts continue to be her guideline as she weighs in on the controversy concerning the removal of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia, Schultz agrees with critics that Confederate monuments are icons of racism; one wonders if her ignorance is only a feint and her real purpose agitation.

