Klan rally scheduled for Charlottesville next month spurs religious leaders to take action

Religious leaders are plotting an event of their own in response to a Klan Rally expected next month in Charlottesville, Virginia, local media reported Friday. The Charlottesville Clergy Collective, a group of more than 50 local religious leaders, met this week in order to begin scheduling an event in advance of a Ku Klux Klan demonstration scheduled for July 8 in downtown Charlottesville, WVIR-TV reported Friday.

