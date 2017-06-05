KKK likely to get OK to rally in Charlottesville park new
A Ku Klux Klan group from North Carolina is likely to be given the all-clear to hold a rally next month in a downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, park that's at the center of a political and legal firestorm over the removal of Confederate monuments in Virginia. The mayor of the small city where tensions between groups of protesters have boiled over in recent weeks, has a message for citizens who may be angered by the display: Don't take the bait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|26 min
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|2 hr
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|18 hr
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Wed
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC