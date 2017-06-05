KKK likely to get OK to rally in Char...

KKK likely to get OK to rally in Charlottesville park new

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A Ku Klux Klan group from North Carolina is likely to be given the all-clear to hold a rally next month in a downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, park that's at the center of a political and legal firestorm over the removal of Confederate monuments in Virginia. The mayor of the small city where tensions between groups of protesters have boiled over in recent weeks, has a message for citizens who may be angered by the display: Don't take the bait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bus Drivers Not Respected 26 min Bus Drivers Not R... 1
wyx 7799 2 hr Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis 18 hr samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Wed Faith 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... May 19 bert 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC