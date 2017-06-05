KKK likely to get OK to rally in Charlottesville park new

A Ku Klux Klan group from North Carolina is likely to be given the all-clear to hold a rally next month in a downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, park that's at the center of a political and legal firestorm over the removal of Confederate monuments in Virginia. The mayor of the small city where tensions between groups of protesters have boiled over in recent weeks, has a message for citizens who may be angered by the display: Don't take the bait.

