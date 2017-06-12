Keswick woman dies from her injuries ...

Keswick woman dies from her injuries in a Nelson County collision

An Albemarle County woman who suffered major injuries after a collision in Nelson County has passed away. Dolly Hamm Lasley of Keswick died over the weekend at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

