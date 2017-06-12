Jason Kessler, Proud Boys take to Downtown Mall

Jason Kessler was on the Downtown Mall Saturday night, only this time the people who surrounded him and his guests were not members of an organized protest but individuals, several of whom had no problem with taking Kessler or members of his entourage head-on. Proud Boys is a a self-described pro-Western fraternal organization that supports minimal government and maximum freedom, is anti-political correctness, anti-racial guilt, and venerates entrepreneurs and housewives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.