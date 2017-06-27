Indivisible Charlottesville Protests Proposed Healthcare Bill
Indivisible Charlottesville and other community organizations in Charlottesville protested the Senate's proposed version of the healthcare bill. More than 100 people gathered Tuesday evening outside the Albemarle County Office Building in Charlottesville.
