historyRobert E. Lee Monuments Are Symbols of Neo-ConfederacyThey...
This monument in Richmond, the capital of Robert E. Lee's home state, was erected not immediately after the Civil War but in 1890. That's no accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|5 hr
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|15 hr
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC