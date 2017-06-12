Gillespie wins Republican gubernatorial primary
Ed Gillespie won Virginia's Republican primary election Tuesday night. Gillespie won 43.7 percent of the vote with 99 percent of precincts reporting, while opponents Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner won 42.5 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC