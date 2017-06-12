Gillespie wins Republican gubernatori...

Gillespie wins Republican gubernatorial primary

Ed Gillespie won Virginia's Republican primary election Tuesday night. Gillespie won 43.7 percent of the vote with 99 percent of precincts reporting, while opponents Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner won 42.5 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively.

