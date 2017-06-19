Fruit Fixed expanding
The popularity of Apple iPhones and iPads also is good for Justin Drake Carroll's repair business called Fruit Fixed that he started in 2012. He opened the first storefront in Carytown in Richmond in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC