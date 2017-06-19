Free Community Information Sessions i...

Free Community Information Sessions in July for Prospective PVCC Students

Piedmont Virginia Community College will host "Getting Started" information sessions in July for prospective students. Information sessions are presented by PVCC Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan and will introduce PVCC's degree and certificate programs, as well as provide information about placement tests, student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC.

