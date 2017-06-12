Former University student charged in February rape
Stephen Dalton Baril, 20, a former University student and Richmond native, is currently awaiting trial for the Feb. 1 sexual assault of another University student. Baril has been charged with both sodomy by force, threat or intimidation and rape by force, threat or intimidation.
