Fogel, Fitzhugh appear in court on assault and battery charges
Several dozen people gathered in front of Charlottesville General District Court to support for Jeff Fogel and Veronica Fitzhugh, both of whom faces charges stemming from incidents on the Downtown Mall. On May 20, Fitzhugh was among roughly a dozen people who surrounded Lee statue activist Jason Kessler and three friends on the Downtown Mall to chant "Nazis go home!" Fitzhugh spent several minutes shouting in Jason Kessler's face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May '17
|Morris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC