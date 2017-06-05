Fogel, Fitzhugh appear in court on as...

Fogel, Fitzhugh appear in court on assault and battery charges

3 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Several dozen people gathered in front of Charlottesville General District Court to support for Jeff Fogel and Veronica Fitzhugh, both of whom faces charges stemming from incidents on the Downtown Mall. On May 20, Fitzhugh was among roughly a dozen people who surrounded Lee statue activist Jason Kessler and three friends on the Downtown Mall to chant "Nazis go home!" Fitzhugh spent several minutes shouting in Jason Kessler's face.

Charlottesville, VA

