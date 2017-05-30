Flight attendant accused in bomb threats wanted to be a hero Friday, June 2
A flight attendant from Arizona accused of making bogus bomb threats on two Skywest flights in 2015 has pleaded guilty in federal court in North Dakota. Twenty-three-year-old Justin Cox-Sever said he wanted to be recognized as a hero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Curtis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC