Flight attendant accused in bomb threats wanted to be a hero Friday, June 2

A flight attendant from Arizona accused of making bogus bomb threats on two Skywest flights in 2015 has pleaded guilty in federal court in North Dakota. Twenty-three-year-old Justin Cox-Sever said he wanted to be recognized as a hero.

