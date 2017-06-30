ESPN Radio in Charlottesville moves t...

ESPN Radio in Charlottesville moves to a new signal

The Charlottesville Radio group announced Friday that their ESPN Radio affiliate WVAX, which is at 1450 on the am dial, has moved it's FM position to 102.9. The move comes in an effort for a better listening experience, with slightly better coverage than the former FM position. "ESPN Radio is the top brand in sports radio, and we are proud to be an affiliate here at CRG, now we feel like the listener will have a better experience listening to the world wide leader" said Jay James, Sports Director of the Charlottesville Radio Group.

