Eats: Get bowled over for this Hawaii...

Eats: Get bowled over for this Hawaiian staple

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Poke Sushi Bowl customers can choose from one of seven signature bowls, like the Classic Tuna bowl, or they can create their own bowl from a large list of ingredients. The interior of Poke Sushi Bowl in Fredericksburg is decorated in a hip, industrial theme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr... Wed Will S 1
Vote For Trump (Feb '16) Tue totallydisgusted 5
Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13) Tue totallydisgusted 6
Bus Drivers Not Respected Tue totallydisgusted 2
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC