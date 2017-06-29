East Coasters -- wake up early for a ...

East Coasters -- wake up early for a light show in the sky thanks to NASA

If you live along the Eastern Seaboard and wake up early Friday you could be treated to a colorful sky hours before sunrise lights up the horizon. Blue-green and red clouds might be visible in the predawn sky from New York to North Carolina, thanks to a NASA rocket that will be launched from Wallops Flight Facility on the eastern shore of Virginia.

