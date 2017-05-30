Design team shares new possiblities for Belmont Bridge
Charlottesville officials and a team that's working on a new Belmont Bridge held an open house Thursday night to discuss their latest designs. Sal Musarra, who's the project manager, told homeowners and business representatives he favors an updated design that shortens the length of the bridge and adds more green space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Curtis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC