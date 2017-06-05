Councilors okay bond issue and update...

Councilors okay bond issue and updated utility rates

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

City councilors have authorized a more than $15 million bond issue that will pay for a long list of projects. Colette Hall of Robertson Lane spoke against the idea during a Monday night public hearing The councilors have also voted to update Charlottesville's utility rates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Sat Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... May 19 bert 2
Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ... May 16 bulk 2
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May 8 Gbc 44
Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge... May 7 BillyDeCarlo 1
News CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders May '17 Morris 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC