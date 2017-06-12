Construction to begin on West2nd Plaz...

Construction to begin on West2nd Plaza in Charlottesville

12 hrs ago

Charlottesville, VA. West2nd at 200 2nd Street SW in downtown Charlottesville is preparing to begin construction on the development of the vibrant mixed-use complex including a public plaza that will become the permanent home for the Charlottesville City Market.

