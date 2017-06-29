Charlottesville Woman Sentenced in Co...

Charlottesville Woman Sentenced in Connection to Albemarle Co. Shooting

Wednesday, June 29, Judge Cheryl Higgins sentenced Clarissa Velazquez to 15 years, with nine years and 10 months of that sentence suspended. Velazquez entered a guilty plea to malicious wounding on January 26, 2016.

