Charlottesville Woman Sentenced in Connection to Albemarle Co. Shooting
Wednesday, June 29, Judge Cheryl Higgins sentenced Clarissa Velazquez to 15 years, with nine years and 10 months of that sentence suspended. Velazquez entered a guilty plea to malicious wounding on January 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
