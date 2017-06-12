Charlottesville Woman Arrested for Fe...

Charlottesville Woman Arrested for Felony Hit and Run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

On June 11, 2017 at 10:15am, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a call for a man down in a parking lot in the 400 block of West Main Street. The victim was identified as Todd Maurice Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 8 Bus Drivers Not R... 1
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Jun 7 Faith 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... May 19 bert 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC