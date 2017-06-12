Charlottesville Woman Arrested for Felony Hit and Run
On June 11, 2017 at 10:15am, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a call for a man down in a parking lot in the 400 block of West Main Street. The victim was identified as Todd Maurice Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
