Charlottesville Ronald McDonald Receives Generous Donation
The donation comes from a fundraiser at Fry's Spring Station on April 29. That event was hosted by the Give Back Festivals organization, in conjunction with the Friends of the Outback Lodge. The money is going toward an all in one touch screen computer for kids to use at RMH's Charlottesville location.
