Charlottesville residents prepare for next montha s KKK visit
A group of Charlottesville residents will use Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church on Lankford Avenue as a gathering place to figure response to next month's KKK rally at the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|8 hr
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|18 hr
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC